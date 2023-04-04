News you can trust since 1891
Scheme to let children play in streets is 'ridiculous' and would encourage dangerous behaviour say Biggleswade councillors

Town councillors say Central Beds Council’s play streets scheme would promote bad safety habits

By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A child drawing on the street with chalkA child drawing on the street with chalk
A child drawing on the street with chalk

Having a play streets scheme in Biggleswade would confuse children and possibly teach them bad road safety habits, a meeting heard.

The town has enough green areas to accommodate such activity, if Central Bedfordshire Council wants to organise it, according to town councillors.

CBC wrote to town council officers to receive backing for this initiative to persuade young people in Biggleswade to be active.

But town councillor Mark Knight warned: “I don’t think we should be encouraging children to play in the streets or in the road, as it encourages dangerous behaviour.

“It’s ridiculous. We’re lucky in Biggleswade because there are a significant number of green spaces.

“I would love to see volunteer-led and group activities supported by CBC on some of those play areas, rather than potentially causing chaos on the roads or encouraging children to play where they shouldn’t be.”

Deputy mayor Madeline Russell agreed, saying: “We’re talking two hours a month which is something and nothing, with volunteers policing it.

“There’s a comment in the scheme saying the children are still the responsibility of parents.

“My problem is once children play in the road for a couple of hours, the younger ones won’t necessarily recognise the danger when the streets aren’t closed.

“If CBC wants to send packs of play equipment and organise volunteers fine, but in our play areas rather than the streets.”

Town councillor Rob Pullinger asked: “Who’s responsible when a child scoots into a vehicle or a ball damages someone’s window?

“It’s a completely ridiculous proposal. We should encourage our play space sites to be used. It’s completely wrong we encourage children to play in the road at some times, when it’s far too dangerous most of the time.”

Town councillor David Albone disagreed, saying: “I was of a generation lucky enough to play in the streets wherever, as there wasn’t the same level of traffic and it was relatively safe.

“This is about closing the roads from time-to-time to allow this kind of type of activity. And why should car be king all the time? It’s terrible children today can’t play safely in the streets.

Parents should be able to allow their kids outside without having to keep an eye on them and expect them to be safe.”

Conservative CBC Biggleswade South and town councillor Mark Foster “welcomed the ambition of this project”, adding: “We want to encourage children to be active.

“There might be pockets of the town where this is more appropriate than others. But on balance we’re in a position in this town where it’s unnecessary.”

Town councillor Hazel Ramsay explained: “As parents we go to a great deal of trouble to explain streets aren’t safe places.

“To say you can do it at a given time and then not the next morning is totally confusing. And motorists won’t know if the road is closed or not.”

Councillors agreed that, while supporting the overall aim, this would teach children bad habits, could damage vehicles and volunteers might be ignored when closing roads.

