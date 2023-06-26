News you can trust since 1891
School pupil to have her long locks snipped in aid of cancer charity and St John’s Hospice Moggerhanger

She will be helping children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment
By Olga Norford
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST

A pupil of Moggerhanger Primary School is having her long locks cut to raise money for charity.

Bethany Adams, aged seven, has been growing her waist length hair for several years but has now decided to have her long locks snipped to help children via The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Little Bethany Adams is hair her cut on Wednesday for charityLittle Bethany Adams is hair her cut on Wednesday for charity
Her proud mum Carolyn Adams said: "Bethany has been growing her hair for as long as she can remember, certainly a long time before we had even heard of Covid.

“The repeated lockdowns and regulations meant that she didn't have a hair cut for a very long time, resulting in really long hair that usually has to be plaited to avoid tangles.

"Bethany decided some while ago that she wanted to have her hair cut short so that it could be used to help a poorly child have real hair on their head and so she has been patiently growing it even longer.

"Now, with her dance exam successfully out of the way, Bethany has declared that it is the right time to have her hair cut."

In addition to donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, Bethany decided that she wanted to raise money for Moggerhanger hospice, run by the Sue Ryder charity.

Bethany, who is having her hair cut on Wednesday (June 28) has so far raised over £100; you can support her fundraiser here

