A schoolboy from Sandy with a big heart has had 12 inches of his hair cut off to support charities for poorly children.

Jayden Simkins, eight, recently had his long locks snipped by a family friend in aid of the Little Princess Trust and Make a Wish.

His hair will be sent to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children suffering with cancer or other hair loss conditions, while his £1,040 will go to Make A Wish, which provides special days out for children with critical illnesses.

Jayden's hair before and after.

Jayden's mum, Rebecca, 31, said: "He started growing it a couple of years ago, because his Uncle Danny did the same thing for charity a few years back.

"Then Jayden said a couple of months ago, 'I think I'm ready to have it cut now!'

"He raised over £1,000 for charity, and I'm just so proud of him. To think of something like that at his age is absolutely amazing."

Jayden added: "Thank you to everyone who has donated money."

Jayden before and after.

Jayden's hair was cut by Rebecca's friend Becky Johnson, who runs a business called Hey Dolly Hair Design.

However, mum Rebecca didn't realise that she would be in for a chop, too...

She added: "Jayden felt really nervous because his hair had been a part of him for a long time. I have always had long hair so at the last minute I decided to have my hair cut too, so we could both be nervous together."

Rebecca also had 12 inches of her hair cut off, which will go to the Little Princess Trust, too, and she's getting used to her new look.

Meanwhile, Jayden loves his short cut, although he also enjoyed rocking his lengthy locks and proving that long hair is for boys, too, just like celebrities Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

Rebecca said: "His uncle Danny is chuffed that he did it, too.

"Because of Jayden's age I explained how stuff works and that there are charities we raise money for.

"I explained that there are ones for animals or people, and he really wanted to help poorly children."

Rebecca and Jayden would like to say a "big thank you" to Becky for cutting their hair, and a "massive thank you" to everyone who donated or shared the donation page.

Jayden attends Laburnum Primary School, and would also like to thank his teachers for their support.