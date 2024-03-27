Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools in Chronicle country are set to receive part of £1.8 billion in funding for 2024-25 to improve school and sixth-form college buildings across England.

The schools receiving a cash boost include Laburnum PrimarySchool in Sandy which is to receive just over £6,000, Shefford Lower school which is to receive just over £9,000, Stondon Lower School and Moggerhanger Primary school will receive just over £5,000 each and Southill Lower school which will receive around £4,000.

A total of 106 schools in the East of England will benefit from a £57.6 million pot through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) to complete larger improvements to their schools such as upgrading heating systems, replacing roofs or rewiring electrical systems.

The funding will help with school repairs - Photo Ben Birchall

And around 733 schools and sixth form colleges that are part of small academy trusts or small voluntary aided bodies will receive part of £450m in CIF funding to make school buildings for years to come.

Schools that are looked after by councils, multi academy trusts and large voluntary aided school groups across England will also benefit from almost £1.2 billion to support them in similar large improvement projects through School Condition Allocations.

This funding for schools will mean improvements such as newer roofs, heating systems and top of the line classrooms for schools up and down the country – which will help ensure that children are learning in high quality environments built for the future.

On top of this, the remainder of the £1.8billion will be allocated to all schools and sixth form colleges across the country, through the Devolved Formula capital, to improve the day to day running of the school with modernising ICT equipment and upgrading playgrounds improving the everyday learning experience of pupils and staff.

Schools Minister, Damian Hinds, said: “From day-to-day maintenance to long lasting structural improvements this funding will support schools in the East of England in providing high quality learning environments for all our children.