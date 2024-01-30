Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cubs fundraising through Biggleswade’s streets on Saturday are hoping the event won’t be just a flash in the pan!

The youngsters in the Biggleswade Neptune pack plan to be flush with success after navigating Baden Powell Way – on loo pans.

The Great Biggleswade Loo Push starts at 10am at Saxon Swimming Pool, Biggleswade, and then heads down Baden Powell Way footbath, up to Planets Way to Penrose Court carpark. At Penrose there will be a break for refreshments, pictures and most importantly donations.

After this, the Loo Push will make its way around the square, past Millers Coffee Shop, down Novello Drive, across Sorrell Way and back to Saxon Swimming Pool car park where it will finish at around 12pm.

The adventure is all to raise money for the Mafimbisa Care Point in Africa, which the cubs and St Andrew’s Church have been supporting for many years. The Care Point, which provides around 75 hot meals a day for vulnerable youngsters in its community, is in need of a new toilet block.

Cub leader Nick Gurney found the first of the two pans in a skip outside a Biggleswade restaurant being refurbished. After checking with the owner Mr Hong Dang, it has now been named Miss Vietnam after the restaurant on Market Square.

The second loo was donated after a conversation at a scouting event with Lord Baden Powell’s granddaughter Gill Clay, who mentioned by chance that she had a spare new toilet available. The loo has been named in her honour.

"We want this event to be massive," said Nick. “We are really really excited, there is a real buzz about it.”

In 2022 the cubs raised £500 for a shelter for the African project. This time they are aiming for £1,700, with events and sponsorship already tipping the £400 mark.

Nick is hoping spectators turn out to cheer the youngsters on and donate to the appeal.

"We want it to become a town event,” he said. “It’s all about raising awareness of what we are trying to achieve . It’s a fun event but with a serious message behind it.”