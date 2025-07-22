Motorists across Central Bedfordshire will have 17 overnight closures on contend with on the area’s roads as National Highways announced its latest works across the county this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four sets of overnight works have been announced for the A421, with two expected to cause what are classed as moderate delays, of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The first of these is a long-running closure, scheduled to last until August 15, nightly from 10pm until 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is at the junction with the M1 northbound between junctions nine and 14, with carriageway and lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restrictions in place for construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways.

Seventeen road closures have been announced across Central Bedfordshire by National Highways this week

Moderate delays are also expected on the A421 eastbound at Marston Moretaine when overnight works take place between 8pm and 6am nightly from July 28 to August 16.

Carriageway, entry slip lane and hard shoulder closures will be in place plus a diversion route due to carriageway improvement and upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

Slight delays, of up to ten minutes, are also expected on the A421 when it is closed overnight between 10pm on July 28 and 5am the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is where it meets the M1 southbound between junctions 13 and 14, with a lane closure in place due to communications works.

Two sets of works have been announced for the A5, with two expected to cause moderate delays of up to half an hour.

The first is taking place nightly from 8pm to 5am, and is scheduled until July 25, in both directions between Watling Street and the A5505, with a diversion for lha works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Long-running works are also taking place nightly on the A5 in both directions from 8pm to 6am through until August 22 between the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout and the A5/M1 link roundabout with carriageway and lane closures in place due to white lining and road marking works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six sets of works have been announced for the A1 with the first nightly from 9pm to 5am through to July 25 in both directions between Baldock and Alconbury, with lane closures in place for horticultural works.

Two sets of long-running works are continuing on the A1 as part of work on a new bypass, and these are taking place nightly through until April 1 2027.

On the A1 and A421 in both directions between Biggleswade and St Neots carriageway and lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes will be in place from midnight to 6am.

As part of works on the bypass moderate delays are expected on the A428 in both directions between the Crown Roundabout and Cambourne with carriageway and lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other works on the A1 are northbound between Hinxworth and Sandy with a carriageway closure in place nightly from 9pm to 6am until July 26 for horticultural cutting and planting.

Overnight from 9pm on July 23 to 5am the following morning, work is taking place on the A1 southbound at Lower Caldecote, with lane closures for electrical works.

Finally on the A1, overnight from 9pm on July 29 to 5am the following morning, work is taking place southbound at the junction with Hinxworth Road, with lane closures in place for cable works on behalf of BT.

Long-running works are taking place on the A1081 nightly from 10pm to 5am on August 18, with delays of up to half an hour expected where it meets the M1 southbound between junctions 10 and 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is for construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways, with carriageway and lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions in place.

Also on the A1081 nightly works are taking place through until September 30 between 10pm and 5am, with half-hour delays expected where it meets the M1 in both directions between junctions 9 and 14.

Carriageway and lane closures and diversion routes will be in place for communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Two sets of works are taking place on the M1 with the first of these from 10pm to 5am nightly between July 24 and August 2, with exit slip road and lane closures in place between junctions 11A and 12 northbound for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally on the M1, a lane closure will be in place northbound between junctions 13 and 14 between 10pm on July 28 and 5am the following morning for communications works.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.