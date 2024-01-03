More than 1,000 parcels handed out in the run up to the festive day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Stotfold charity which helps families in need across Chronicle country has spent more than £820,000 in the past year.

And project leader Graham Hamilton has said it’s “shameful” it has to step in to help the hungry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a massive operation,” he said. “I think it's shameful that we have to do it and its a shame that people are unaware of the extent of need. In Henlow and Langford for example there never used to be a need.”

The Need Project is based in Stotfold

The Need Project's report for January to November 2023 shows more than 8,000 food parcels were handed out, with a further 2,200 top up bags. Its 11,000 voluntary hours cost more than £114,000 in expenses, at a total cost of £661,060 for the 11 months. And almost £160,000 was spent in December.

In the 16 days the charity was open in December, 1,030 Christmas hampers were handed out at a cost of £97,850, a rise of more than a quarter on 2022 when 805 were distributed.

A total of 234 normal hampers, with 288 top up bags and £25,000 worth of Christmas presents were handed out while volunteers worked 2,000 hours to help spread some festive cheer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity, which has five hubs in Biggleswade, Cranfield, Stotfold, Gamlingay and Flitwick has seen a dramatic increase in need from people and families in the past year.

The report shows most families needing help listed financial difficulties as the reason – followed by unemployment and benefits cuts. Last month more than 1,500 children were helped.

The Need Project only takes referrals from statutory bodies such as social services, GP units, children’s centres or recognised community groups.

The Need Project was established as a part of the caring ministry of King’s Baptist Church in Stotfold, but now works through a number of local churches in Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And you can help make a difference by making a donation – with requested items including tea bags, coffee, pasta and rice, cereals, pasta sauces or bakes soups – packet or tinned, tinned veg, squash, tinned meat such as ham or corned beef, and toiletries.