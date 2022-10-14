Shefford care home residents embark on world tour from comfort of living room

MHA Oak Manor has arranged a virtual world tour, where the home will travel to different countries across the world.

Residents will be ‘exploring’ a new destination every week, with places such as Spain, Mexico, India, and Australia on the list.

Fay Gooch, home manager said: “Here at MHA Oak Manor we have staff members and residents from various parts of the world, and this is something we want to celebrate.

Oak Manor staff and residents are embarking upon a world tour! Image: Oak Manor.

“So far we have travelled to France and Spain and the residents have really enjoyed it.

“The family members of residents will be coming in and sharing their stories and will also be bringing in some traditional food and cultural items.

“We set up a JustGiving page where we have received more than £1,200 which will go towards the tour.

“The residents are always looking forward to the next destination and we love seeing the huge smiles on their faces when they know the trip is on

“It's been a huge learning experience for all of us and allows us to embrace other cultures, which is a huge part of MHA Oak Manor.”

The activity is to encourage residents and staff members to celebrate and learn more about various cultures.

Passports and boarding passes will be prepared for residents, with cuisine from the destination for that week on the menu.

The funds for the tour will be used for any activities relevant to the country the care home is 'travelling' to.