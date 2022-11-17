Shefford remembers military heroes with parade and beautiful poppy display

Shefford’s two Remembrance services were both very well-attended, with the Armistice Day service attended by several members of the public, as well as Acorn Pre-School, Shefford Lower School and Robert Bloomfield Academy, who assisted with the flag raising. Remembrance Sunday commenced with a military parade from Old Bridge Way that came to halt in front of the war memorial.

A Shefford Town Council spokeswoman said: "We were also honoured to host two Deputy Lord-Lieutenants of Bedfordshire, Major Simon Nigel Swinburne Sadler on Armistice Day, and Doctor Vaughan Robert Southgate OBE on Remembrance Day.

"However, what made this year’s commemorative services particularly special was the efforts of the Shefford Womens’ Institute. Back in January 2022, the Shefford WI came up with the idea of yarn bombing Shefford’s High Street in honour of this year’s Remembrance Day, and so the massive undertaking began! They reached out and received an amazing response from individuals, local groups and other WIs. Together they knitted and crocheted thousands of poppies to achieve the incredible display on the lampposts and bollards of our High Street."

Beautiful poppy displays. Image: Shefford Town Council.

Each poppy in the display was made unique to symbolise an individual soldier who died in the wars.

The Royal British Legion Shefford Branch and Shefford Town Council wish to thank all those who attended and to everyone for the "unflinching support and effort" in creating the poppy display.

The Shefford WI meet every third Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm in the Community Hall.

For more information, please contact Amanda Stringer via [email protected]

Lest We Forget. Image: Shefford Town Council.

Paying respects to the fallen. Image: Shefford Town Council.