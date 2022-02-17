Shillington service celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Shillington residents young and old gathered to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, February 6, a civic service was held in the village congregational church to commemorate the landmark reign and give thanks for the Monarch's service.

Attendees were treated to performances from The Chicksands and Henlow Military Wives Choir as well as the All Saints Church Choir, while special guests included the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Eric Masih, the Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police Garry Forsyth, Reverend Peter King MBE, and Central Bedfordshire Councillor Alison Graham.

The civic service to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Minister Reverend Angus McCormick told the Chronicle: "It was very good, and we had a very, very good attendance, all working together as churches. Different faiths were there and we all found it very, very uplifting.

"The suggested charity was the Military Wives Choir because they depend on donations and we collected £90.

"It was a fantastic day and we are now planning for the event in June."

On February 6, Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to reach her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since her coronation in 1952.

The Chicksands and Henlow Military Wives Choir.

However, the Queen has two birthdays - her real one on April 21 - and an official celebration in June, so the main events will take place this summer.

Reverend McCormick said: "I think it's something that everyone should recognise. It was the beginning of somebody who was not ready for it, who was called away from what she was doing to be able to take on her commitment to serve the country.

"It's an important aspect we should celebrate.

"Rather than just the sadness from losing her father, she picked up the call to do her work and lifelong service."

A four-day Bank Holiday weekend will be held to celebrate The Queen’s 70 year reign, with the country enjoying time off from Thursday, June 2 - Sunday June 5.

Reverend McCormick said: "There will be quite a big fayre in the main village green and the Friends of the Parish Church will be putting on games and activities, and the WI are doing the teas.

"There will be street parties on the Saturday and a united open air service on the Sunday."