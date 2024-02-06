Shires Funeral Directors hosts free monthly activity group in Sandy
Shires Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field, is inviting the Sandy community to its free monthly Never Alone activity group.The group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 10am-12pm at St Swithun’s Church Rooms. It is entirely free and open to all to attend on an ad hoc or regular basis.
C.P.J. Field introduced ‘Never Alone’, a series of community initiatives, to help tackle loneliness and build links between people and their local communities. Come and join them in Sandy to relax with a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy a slice of cake and socialise with like-minded individuals in your local community.
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.
Please see details of the CPJ Field activity group below.
- Duration: On the fourth Tuesday of every month
- Timings: From 10am-12pm
- Location: St Swithun’s Church Rooms, 30 High Street, Sandy, SG19 1AQ