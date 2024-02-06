Shires Funeral Directors hosts free monthly activity group in Sandy

Shires Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field, is inviting the Sandy community to its free monthly Never Alone activity group.The group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 10am-12pm at St Swithun’s Church Rooms. It is entirely free and open to all to attend on an ad hoc or regular basis.