Staff and volunteers outside the new Willow shop in the High Street which was officially opened by the mayor Grant Fage

Bargain hunters were queuing to get in when Biggleswade mayor Grant Fage opened the new Willow charity shop in the High Street on Saturday (March 4).

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Maggie in memory of their daughter Anna who died of cancer when she was just 31, the charity organises special days out for young people with rare, serious or life-threatening illnesses.

Mr Fage said it was a pleasure to welcome the Willow Foundation to the area: “To be chosen as their first town in Bedfordshire is a real privilege and I’m sure the charity will settle in well here, becoming a valuable addition to the town centre and the wider community.”

Biggleswade mayor Grant Fage and Willow chief executive officer Jonathan Aves after the official opening of the new charity shop in the High Street

And he added: “The shop is beautifully decorated and has quality products and friendly staff. I’ve no doubt Biggleswade will get behind it.”

The first 20 people to make a purchase were treated to a goody bag and there was also a raffle for some amazing hampers.

The new store will focus on high quality clothes, books and bric-a-brac.

Willow chief executive officer Jonathan Eves said he was delighted the charity’s sixth retail outlet had been opened in the town. “Our shops are hugely important and Biggleswade will help us continue to support seriously ill young adults to enjoy special days and treats.”

Now in its 24th year, Willow has provided more than 19,000 of these unique events. Anna’s love of life and enriching experiences were the charity’s inspiration.