Eighty years after the historic military operation which laid the foundations for victory in Europe, the Shuttleworth Trust is holding a unique D-Day Weekend for lovers of the aircraft that helped win the war.

Over the bank holiday weekend on May 25 and 26, Shuttleworth will be hosting the world-renowned D-Day Squadron, which will be starting its European tour to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord.

There will be something for everyone, with close up access to C-47s and DC-3s, a Spitfire sit in experience, car clubs and vintage bus rides. Shuttleworth Heritage team will also be showcasing the Collection’s 1919 general purpose engine and 1901 living van.

The DC 3 - photo Rich Cooper

The weekend is designed to bring history to life for all generations, with a vintage fly-in, military vehicles, period reenactors and live 1940s music. There will be a chance to see the D-Day Squadron fleet, as well as the chance to meet the crews involved on both days.

Tickets will also give access to the Shuttleworth Collection, Swiss Garden and Playground Discovery Zones supported by the education team

On June 6, 1944, more than 11,000 aircraft were mobilized as Allied forces began a massive land, sea, and air invasion now known as D-Day. In 2019, 15 legendary DC-3 type aircraft made a historic North Atlantic crossing to celebrate both the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 70th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift. Featured on the international stage and in media across the world, the men and women of the D-Day Squadron touched tens of thousands of lives as they flew to honour the world’s Greatest Generation.

The D-Day Squadron (DDS) is coordinating a fleet of aircraft to fly to Europe this year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift. In mid-May 2024, DC-3 variants representing World War II and Cold War vintage aircraft will ‘cross the pond’ from the United States to the United Kingdom, cross the English Channel to Normandy, France, then fly on to Berlin, Germany, and beyond.