Sign up to help out in Sandy

Sandy Town Council has launched its’ ‘Call for Volunteers’ campaign, with a deadline of August 14.

A council spokesman said: “Volunteering is a perfect way to gain experience in multiple areas and assist with different events and activities. There are many ways you can get involved and to make a change in your town.

“We are looking for volunteers in areas such as: event support, litter picks and clean ups, community speed and neighbourhood watch, digital & social media, supporting community groups, becoming a councillor, outdoors maintenance and admin assistance.

“The hours of volunteering are flexible. You may sign up for one-off events or desire a more regular position. If you are interested in signing up to become a volunteer, we ask you to complete the online form - you can scan the QR code in the poster or go to: https://forms.office.com/e/fZqkTCb2Gg.”