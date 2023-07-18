News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Sign up to help out in Sandy

Calling all Sandy residents! Can you make a difference in your town?
By Lynn Hughes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Sign up to help out in SandySign up to help out in Sandy
Sign up to help out in Sandy

Sandy Town Council has launched its’ ‘Call for Volunteers’ campaign, with a deadline of August 14.

A council spokesman said: “Volunteering is a perfect way to gain experience in multiple areas and assist with different events and activities. There are many ways you can get involved and to make a change in your town.

“We are looking for volunteers in areas such as: event support, litter picks and clean ups, community speed and neighbourhood watch, digital & social media, supporting community groups, becoming a councillor, outdoors maintenance and admin assistance.

“The hours of volunteering are flexible. You may sign up for one-off events or desire a more regular position. If you are interested in signing up to become a volunteer, we ask you to complete the online form - you can scan the QR code in the poster or go to: https://forms.office.com/e/fZqkTCb2Gg.”

Most Popular

Contact the council at: [email protected] or call on 01767 681491.

Related topics:Sandy Town CouncilVolunteers