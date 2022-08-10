Six academies in Biggleswade area receive prestigious School Games Mark

The academies are proud to have achieved the School Games Mark, a government-led national awards scheme that recognises their commitment to the subject.
The schools celebrating are: Gothic Mede Academy, Arlesey (Platinum); Robert Bloomfield Academy, Shefford (Platinum); Etonbury Academy, Arlesey (Gold); Langford Village Academy (Gold); Pix Brook Academy, Stotfold (Gold); and Campton Academy, Campton (Silver).
All are part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).
Most Popular
-
1
Langford nursery manager retires after career spanning nearly five decades
-
2
Biggleswade commuters: Only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend
-
3
Firefighters tackle blaze in Henlow field - and urge people to take extra care after spate of outdoor fires
-
4
Lucky escape for driver as car goes up in flames on A1 Biggleswade roundabout
-
5
Put your bins out early if you live in Central Beds
Andy Cavill, partnership manager and School Games Organiser, said: “The School Games Mark celebrates each school’s provision for PE and school sport, and helps demonstrate to governors and senior leadership that they are on the right track and promoting health and wellbeing to children.
“In their applications, each school has to reach a certain level in a set of key criteria which determines whether they get a Bronze, Silver or Gold award. For schools that are more established in the scheme and have had Gold for at least four years, they can then be awarded Platinum status.
“The criteria changes slightly year-on-year, but includes things like the number of hours of PE on the curriculum, extracurricular provision, plus engaging in both intra-school and inter- school competition.”
All six academies work closely with the Redborne School Sport Partnership, a collaboration of nearly 60 schools across Central Bedfordshire which focuses on delivering the School Games programme.
Meanwhile, Pix Brook Academy, which only opened in 2019, has received its first School Games Mark.
Head of PE Jay Szwajbak said: “This is our first year of applying and I’m thrilled that we have gained Gold status.
“It’s good to have this recognition for what we have achieved in a short period of time."
Sarah Robson, subject leader for PE at Robert Bloomfield Academy, added: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Platinum mark again."
The School Games Mark launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.
Participating in this process allows schools to evaluate their PE provision and assists them in developing an action plan for future progress.