Six people have been arrested in Biggleswade and thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized in a series of operations by Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated gangs and guns unit.

The latest arrest came today (Tuesday) after officers raided properties in Biggleswade. Searches recovered around £3,000 in cash, around £3,000 worth of suspected class B drugs and an imitation firearm.

Three men, in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of various offences including being in possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.

The specialist unit made three further arrests in the town on Monday (September 11) when three men were taken into custody after officers on proactive patrols in Biggleswade recovered two large packages of suspected class A drugs.

Futher arrests were made in Bedford and Luton.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean said: “I’m incredibly pleased with the results the team has achieved over the last week, all of which are the result of relentless efforts and hours of dedication.

“Drug dealing, county lines and crimes of this nature have what can be referred to as an iceberg effect; on the surface it’s ‘just a bit of weed’, but beneath that is anti-social behaviour, violent crimes and vulnerable people exploited out of their homes, their liberty and in some cases their lives.