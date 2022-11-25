Southill centenarian celebrates 103rd birthday on same day that great grandson turns 3

A centenarian in Southill celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day that her great grandson turned three.

Eileen Stock marked her special day at the same time as Spider-Man mad Harry Smith, with a whole ten decades between the pair! The great grandmother and great grandson received cards and presents on November 6, whilst Eileen enjoyed a jolly visit from Harry.

Helen Smith, granddaughter of Eileen and mother to Harry, said: "Harry and Eileen together is very entertaining as Elieen's health is naturally deteriorating, but when Harry goes for visits with his big sister Emily (six) he loves nothing more than tickling her feet as she relaxes in her chair. Eileen has a great sense of humor and in her younger days loved a prank! Harry holding Eileen's hand as they have a short walk around the garden is just priceless."

Eileen and Harry

Eileen was born in Clapham in 1919 and moved to Southill during the Second World War after being bombed out during the Blitz. When her oldest children, Jack and Shelia, were babies her husband, Christopher Stock, sent her away to Southill estate, known as 'Gastlings', where Queen Elizabeth II's mother stayed for safety during the war.

Eileen later worked as a sales assistant in John Lewis, London, where she worked in the haberdashery department, finishing off her career at Springs Grove laundry services in Shefford.

Helen laughed: "According to her youngest son, Paul Stock, she worked there as she couldn't leave her knickers on after leaving London hence so many children! She has also done various roles at Shuttleworth College and farming work including pea picking."

Eileen had five children: Shelia, Jack, Mick, Dave and Paul (Harry's grandfather). Sadly, Jack and Mick are no longer alive. Meanwhile, the centenarian is proud to have 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Helen, who lives in Lower Stondon, concluded: "Harry celebrated his birthday with a Spider-Man party and Eileen had a low key celebration where she and Harry shared cake and laughs."