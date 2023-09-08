Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of Southill Cricket Club will be taking part in three long-distance races to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of his father.

Chris Watt was inspired to sign up to help raise funds for research, after his dad Nick was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in May 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly Nick died on August 29, following months of appointments, scans, and gruelling chemotherapy.

Chris Watt pictured with his dad Nick

Chris has now set up a fundraising page to support vital life-changing research.

He said: "Donating or sharing the page would mean the world to me; my dad was a huge inspiration following his diagnosis and supporting the appeal would also be funding research for future generations.

“My dad was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but was presenting only mild symptoms so the news was a devastating shock to family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"After the first few months, I personally found running to be an escape that helped me handle this challenging transitional period in my life.

“In July 2023, dad moved into St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, where the Sue Ryder team have been taking excellent care of him.

“Despite all that he has endured, dad kept his brilliant spirit and humour. He inspired me to keep going during difficult times and gave me a newfound appreciation for my own health and mobility.”

A spokesman for Southill Cricket Club said: “We are sorry at the sad news that Nick Watt has passed away. Nick and his wife Marion have been great supporters of SPCC over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They enjoyed many a happy afternoon at Southill watching their son Chris play cricket. Nick will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We send our condolences to the family at this difficult time.”

Chris will be taking part in three races including the Royal Parks half marathon in October, along with London Marathon and Ultra London 55km in 2024.

He added: “Although these races will be tough, as a family, we’ve seen first-hand that living with pancreatic cancer is a thousand times more difficult than any marathon, and my dad's bravery and resilience will be my motivation throughout my training over the next year.

“As a clinical scientist working in cancer genomics, I know how incredibly important charities like PCUK are to provide support to patients and families. “By funding the research that will translate into new treatments and better diagnostics, they will continue to improve the management of this devastating disease. The treatment my dad received gave us precious extra months with him and enabled him to meet his fourth grandson in June of this year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris has already raised raised £3,187 towards a target of £3,000; to donate visit his fundraising page here