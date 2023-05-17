Southill play area set to reopen following £50,000 improvement project

Southill Play Area is to be re-opened on Friday with a special event following an improvement project costing £50,000.

The play area in School Lane features new equipment, path and seating thanks to the Southill Play Area Improvement Project which was set up to improve the facility ‘to make it a place for the whole community to enjoy’.

To celebrate the completion of the project, run by local volunteers and supported by Southill Parish Council, an opening event has been organised by the Friends of Southill Lower School (FoSLS) and Southill Lower School Parent Teacher Association, which will take place on May 19.

The re-vamped play area will be re-opened on Friday

A spokesman for the project said: “Join us on Friday for a grand opening event of the new Southill Play Area and watch the ‘opening’ at 4pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The team behind this will be saying a few thank yous to all that helped make this real while Friends of Southill Lower School (FoSLS) will have cream tea and cakes for sale.”

The project was led by two parish councillors, supported by local volunteers and members of the parish council with nearly £50,000 raised to pay for the improvements.

In April, Setter Play Ltd installed two junior swings, nest swing, a roundabout and an adventure trail, adding to the existing equipment. The play area was then closed for the installation of a new path from the gate to the play area, as well as new benches and picnic tables.