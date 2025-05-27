Spa business with site near Biggleswade named among Best Places to Work
Champneys, which has sites around the country including at Henlow near Biggleswade, received the accolade, which is considered a benchmark of workplace excellence.
The results were determined by feedback from staff who took part in an anonymous colleague survey.
Champneys was named among the best places to work in the Big category, with fellow Bedfordshire-based business EasyJet Holidays, which has its headquarters in Luton, also listed in the same category.
The accolade comes in the same year that Champneys celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Its Henlow site is based at a Georgian manor property, and features spa facilities, treatment rooms, fitness spaces which can host up to 20 exercise classes a day, a swimming pool, plus tennis and badminton courts.
Champneys has spas based around the country, including two in Hertfordshire, plus sites in Leicestershire, Kent, Cheshire, London and Hampshire.