Spa business with site near Biggleswade named among Best Places to Work

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th May 2025, 15:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A spa with a site near Biggleswade has been named among the Best Places to Work in a Sunday Times poll.

Champneys, which has sites around the country including at Henlow near Biggleswade, received the accolade, which is considered a benchmark of workplace excellence.

The results were determined by feedback from staff who took part in an anonymous colleague survey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Champneys was named among the best places to work in the Big category, with fellow Bedfordshire-based business EasyJet Holidays, which has its headquarters in Luton, also listed in the same category.

Champneys, which has been named among the Best Places to Work in the UK has a site at Henlow near BiggleswadeChampneys, which has been named among the Best Places to Work in the UK has a site at Henlow near Biggleswade
Champneys, which has been named among the Best Places to Work in the UK has a site at Henlow near Biggleswade

The accolade comes in the same year that Champneys celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Its Henlow site is based at a Georgian manor property, and features spa facilities, treatment rooms, fitness spaces which can host up to 20 exercise classes a day, a swimming pool, plus tennis and badminton courts.

Champneys has spas based around the country, including two in Hertfordshire, plus sites in Leicestershire, Kent, Cheshire, London and Hampshire.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BiggleswadeLutonGeorgian
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice