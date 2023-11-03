Spider Runners help raise vital funds for Sue Ryder this festive season

Spider Runners founder member Mike Bullock and his Dad, who received wonderful hospice care from the Sue Ryder charity before he died. Mike is organising a fundraiser in Broom to support its work

It’s being organised by Spider Runners’ founding member Mike Bullock and his partner Sue in memory of his father.

Broom residents – and anyone else who’s interested – can take part in a 5km walk or run through the village, followed by a trip to its popular Christmas lights display created by locals Paul and Anne Nicholas.

Spaces on the run, which starts at 7pm on Friday December 8, are limited.

Search Spider Runners on FB for more information and to sign up ahead of the night.

There will also be an auction and raffle at the Cock Inn pub with a host of incredible prizes worth hundreds of pounds.

All the money raised at the event will go to the Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Mike said: “My Dad did earlier this year and he received fantastic hospice care where he lived during the final days of his life.

"I’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time so I could help local people receive the same kind of care Dad did.

"It means a lot to me.”

He added: “We have several headtorches for those who want to try out trail running at night but people are also welcome to walk the route and visit the Christmas lights.

"Everyone is invited to attend the auction – you don’t have to join the trail – and we’re hoping for a big crowd to raise as much money as possible.”

Fundraising at the pub will include a game of heads or tails, with the chance of winning prizes.

This will be followed by a raffle and grand auction featuring everything from pampering packages, meals out and sports gear to free entry to ATW running, swimming and triathlon events for a whole year, worth an incredible £800.

Mike said he wanted to thank everyone for their generosity and that they’d been blown away by the support of businesses big and small who had donated some huge prizes.

There’s no need to book for the charity auction – just turn up ready to start at 8.45pm on Friday December 8.