People are being invited to sponsor a poppy on a lamppost as part of this year’s events to mark Remembrance Day in Sandy.
The town council will be installing banners on lampposts along Sandy High Street in the lead up to Remembrance Day and asking people to support the initiative by sponsoring a poppy.
A council spokesperon said: “On behalf of Sandy Town Council, Sandy & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and St Swithun’s Parish Church, we are inviting the community to this year’s Remembrance Parade and Service.
"We are glad to be able to come together as a community from across the town and participate in the act of Remembrance.
“We are also giving people the opportunity to ‘Sponsor a Poppy’ – as we wish to repeat this act of commemoration as in previous years pre-Covid.
"Sponsor a large poppy for a minimum donation of £3 and show your appreciation on the route of the annual Remembrance Day procession through Sandy. All donations will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.”
Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of Remembrance which will be available on the council website.
For details, sponsorship form and methods of payment contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected].
The Remembrance Day Parade will be held on November 12 and begin in Swan Lane and proceed to the Bedford Road War Memorial, where the two-minute silence, Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony will take place. The parade will then travel via the High Street to St Swithun’s Church for the Service of Remembrance.