News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Sponsor a poppy on a lamppost as part of this year’s events to mark Remembrance Day in Sandy

All donations will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal
By Olga Norford
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People are being invited to sponsor a poppy on a lamppost as part of this year’s events to mark Remembrance Day in Sandy.

The town council will be installing banners on lampposts along Sandy High Street in the lead up to Remembrance Day and asking people to support the initiative by sponsoring a poppy.

A council spokesperon said: “On behalf of Sandy Town Council, Sandy & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and St Swithun’s Parish Church, we are inviting the community to this year’s Remembrance Parade and Service.

Support this year's Poppy Appeal by sponsoring a poppy on a lamppostSupport this year's Poppy Appeal by sponsoring a poppy on a lamppost
Support this year's Poppy Appeal by sponsoring a poppy on a lamppost
Most Popular

"We are glad to be able to come together as a community from across the town and participate in the act of Remembrance.

“We are also giving people the opportunity to ‘Sponsor a Poppy’ – as we wish to repeat this act of commemoration as in previous years pre-Covid.

"Sponsor a large poppy for a minimum donation of £3 and show your appreciation on the route of the annual Remembrance Day procession through Sandy. All donations will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.”

Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of Remembrance which will be available on the council website.

For details, sponsorship form and methods of payment contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected].

The Remembrance Day Parade will be held on November 12 and begin in Swan Lane and proceed to the Bedford Road War Memorial, where the two-minute silence, Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony will take place. The parade will then travel via the High Street to St Swithun’s Church for the Service of Remembrance.

Related topics:Royal British LegionSandy Town Council