All donations will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being invited to sponsor a poppy on a lamppost as part of this year’s events to mark Remembrance Day in Sandy.

The town council will be installing banners on lampposts along Sandy High Street in the lead up to Remembrance Day and asking people to support the initiative by sponsoring a poppy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperon said: “On behalf of Sandy Town Council, Sandy & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and St Swithun’s Parish Church, we are inviting the community to this year’s Remembrance Parade and Service.

Support this year's Poppy Appeal by sponsoring a poppy on a lamppost

"We are glad to be able to come together as a community from across the town and participate in the act of Remembrance.

“We are also giving people the opportunity to ‘Sponsor a Poppy’ – as we wish to repeat this act of commemoration as in previous years pre-Covid.

"Sponsor a large poppy for a minimum donation of £3 and show your appreciation on the route of the annual Remembrance Day procession through Sandy. All donations will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of Remembrance which will be available on the council website.

For details, sponsorship form and methods of payment contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected].