St Andrew’s Church Biggleswade to host country fayre 40th anniversary special

Organisers of St Andrew’s Church Fayre are pushing the boat out to mark the event’s 40th anniversary.

The Fayre will be held in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, September 20, and combines, stalls, games, food and craft stalls, all day arena and exhibition in the church.

Last year the fun-filled day raised £5,300 in donations, which was shared between NOAH Enterprise and WaterAid, but organisers are hoping to exceed that total.

Spokesperson Nick Gurney said: “Join us for the 40th anniversary of the St Andrew’s Church Biggleswade Country Fayre from 10am to 3pm.

St Andrew's Church Fayre celebrates its 40th anniversary on September 20

“This beloved charity event is packed with family-friendly activities, all in support of the MS Trust and The Willow Foundation.

“Enjoy a day full of excitement, including an action-packed arena with entertainment, a tea room, barbecue and tasty bacon butties. Browse through a wonderful selection of local crafts and fresh produce, while letting the kids have a blast on the inflatables.

“To mark this special anniversary, don’t miss our exhibition inside the church, where we’ll be showcasing 40 years of the fayre’s history – a perfect way to reflect on how this community event has grown over the decades.

“Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time supporter, there’s something for everyone at this landmark celebration.

The charity event will be held on September 21 from 10am to 3pm

“Come along, enjoy the festivities, and support two great causes. See you there.”

St Andrew’s Country Fayre was launched back in 1985 and for that first year was known as St Andrew’s Harvest Fayre.

The first fayre was held in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, Wishing Well Appeal which was launched earlier the same year.

It was held on the first weekend of October to coincide with Harvest Festival and a Harvest barn dance.

Each year a different charity or charities are chosen to benefit from the proceeds of the fayre and over the years in excess of £100,000 has been raised.

But aside from raising money for good causes, the emphasis is on hosting a fun community event which has become a popular date in the town’s social calendar. A charity stall promoting the fayre will be held this Saturday, September 13, from 9am to 1pm.

Further details are available here.

