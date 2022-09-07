Step back in time at Stotfold Working Steam Weekend for fantastic family day out

Visit Mill Lane on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, to admire machines that were at the cutting edge of technology 200 years ago, and take a trip back in time.

Visitors can also explore the Mill itself, and marvel at the widest working water wheel in the country.

A Stotfold Mill spokeswoman said: "Stotfold Mill’s annual agricultural show is a wonderful day out for the whole family.

Stotfold Working Steam Weekend

"Machines that were the cutting edge of technology 200 years ago will be working, displaying how steam engines revolutionised the farming and manufacturing industries of the 19th century."

Visitors can watch a huge range of machines at work: crushing apples, making cider, sawing timber or threshing wheat, among other things, before enjoying the vintage fun fair rides, traditional crafts and demonstrations around the show ground.

Guests can then take a wander over to the farthest field, where the heavy horses will be giving ploughing demonstrations, alongside steam engines and vintage tractors.

The spokeswoman added: "The mill itself will be open during the weekend, in full operating mode: come inside and explore, from the water wheel, the widest working water wheel in the country, to the huge grinding stones.

Stotfold Working Steam Weekend. Photo: Robert Smith

"The milling team will be on hand to answer questions, as well as making flour – and while you’re at it, why not buy a bag of Stotfold Mill flour from the shop or homemade cakes in the award-winning Randall’s Tea Room."

The show on Mill Lane, Stotfold, is open from 10.30am to 5pm on October 8 and October 9.

Tickets are priced at: £10 Adults, £5 Children (aged four to 15) on the gate.

Stotfold Working Steam Weekend.

£8 Adults, £4 Children (aged four to 15) can be booked online in advance. Under 4’s go free.

Advance tickets can be purchased until Thursday, October 6.

The spokeswoman concluded: "The funds generated by the Working Steam Weekend are essential to keep Stotfold Mill and the Nature Reserve open for all to enjoy for free.

"Please help keep our rural heritage alive and come along to the 2022 Working Steam Weekend. It really is a perfect autumn day out."