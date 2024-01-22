Stink over sewage spill in Biggleswade which has taken a month to clean up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Questions have been raised over why a 400m stretch of ‘stinky’ sewage in Biggleswade took over a month to clean up.

The problem in Dunton Lane was highlighted by residents via the Love Biggleswade FB page who said motorists and even dog walkers were forced to drive and walk through the spill.

One person, who wished to remain anonymous, shared photos of the spill, and said: “I've just witnessed a 400m stretch of sewage on Dunton Lane, many cars driving through it and even a couple walking their dog. The problem has been going on for around a month. It would have been truly horrible for any cyclists using the road and especially if a car sprayed them with water.

Image on the We Love Biggleswade FB page shows the 400m stretch of sewage on Dunton Road

“Surely this should have been treated as an emergency, a month’s worth of sewage must have a detrimental impact on our environment?"

Central Beds Council confirmed the spill was due to one of its pumping stations and that it had now been cleaned up.

A spokesperson added: “As soon as we became aware this related to a pumping station we operate, pending adoption by Anglian Water, we worked through the night to remove over 240,000 litres of wastewater by tanker to an Environment Agency-approved sewage treatment plant.

“Given the amount of waste, including cleaning products, clothing and female hygiene products that caused pumps to fail, we are working with local businesses to help prevent similar problems in the future. The pumps have been repaired and are working as they should do, and we are looking at the cost of larger pumps that might better deal with this kind of waste in the system.

“In the meantime, we’ve cleaned the road and we’re carrying out regular site visits and a comprehensive review of remote monitoring options to make sure we are alerted to any problems as quickly as possible. We’ve also installed temporary signs with our emergency telephone number installed on the gates, encouraging members of the public to report any issues.”

Councillor Steve Buck acknowledged complaints on social media and said council colleagues in Biggleswade had been dealing with the authority responsible for the issue but agreed ‘it isn’t great'.

But another post on social media stated: “Thanks for your comment Steve but one month is totally unacceptable, sewage constantly pouring out must be killing local wildlife. Even having to drive through this is unacceptable and anyone who lives close by must be very fed up with the stench 24/7.”

Another resident also commented on the FB page. She said: “It was like this before Christmas, can’t believe it’s not been reported before now.”

Grant Fage, former mayor and councillor for Biggleswade East said he had visited the site and reported the matter to council officers.

A spokesman for Biggleswade Town Council, said: “We were aware of the sewage issue on Dunton Lane and contacted the relevant utility providers.”