Stotfold couple’s shock as sudden pub closures leaves them just three months to find new wedding venue

A Stotfold couple counting down to their big day got a shock when a late night email from their wedding venue called the whole thing off.

With just three months to go, after getting engaged in 2019, Emily McTaggart and fiance Mark Freestone thought they were into the home straight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the email, from the White Horse Pub in Tea Green, near Luton, told them the pub had closed, and their £750 deposit was lost.

Emily and Mark at their engagement party

A scramble to find another venue on the same date, May 27, has been successful, but left the couple feeling bruised and out of pocket.

The couple booked their venue last year after going through the pandemic and having two children, Freddie, now two and Millie aged one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s in a really nice location,” said Emily, 29. “It’s really nice and popular even though it’s in a little village. We wouldn’t have expected this to happen, It’s quite upsetting.”

The couple, who have been together for 14 years, say they have been told by the owners of the pub, WHTG Ltd, that the pub has closed and there is no money to repay deposits. They received the email at 9.30pm on February 3, saying the pub had closed.

"Obviously we were upset and there were tears at the beginning,” she said. “We were all prepared and ready to go so it was really stressful. We have had to start planning a wedding from scratch again.”

She said they managed to find another venue near Datchworth for the same date, but some of their 100 expected guests have had to find new hotels rooms and they have had to pay the registrar again for the move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily said she had heard of other couples who had been impacted.

"It’s been worrying and embarrassing having to tell all our guests there’s a change of venue,” she said.

In an email to Emily the pub’s tenant landlord claimed landlord Admiral Taverns had put the property up for sale and was refusing to allow the current tenants to renew their lease.

The email from the White Horse said: “Due to the uncertainty of what is happening and the lack of communication from the brewery the management team have had no choice but to cease trading with what seems to be indefinitely [sic]. We want to assure you that we have explored every possible solution to this extremely heart breaking situation but the stress this has taken on the businesses finances has left us with no funds in which to invest or continue to trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The chances are the White Horse will go into liquidation very soon which means unfortunately your deposits will be lost to this process.”

Tenant landlord Jon Haines has been approached for comment.