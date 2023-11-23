He is appealing for help to track the driver of the car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Stotfold cyclist seriously injured in a hit and run is issuing a road safety warning to others.

Stephen Mead had been on a bike ride with friends and was cycling back home along Common Road in the village when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car coming towards him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen, 59, was thrown from his bike and went over the car bonnet. The driver drove off before the emergency services arrived.

Stephen Mead is appealing for witnesses to the crash which left him badly injured

Stephen was taken to hospital with a fractured right arm and right leg and needed surgery twice.

Following the incident, Stephen instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him in his claim for compensation against the MIB (Motor Insurer’s Bureau). He continues to require specialist rehabilitation and therapies to maximise his recovery.

And this Road Safety Week, Stephen and his legal team are now issuing a warning to all road users to stay safe. They’re also appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash or helmet cam footage of the incident or its aftermath, to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collision, involving a car believed to be a silver Ford Galaxy or S-Max with cloned registration plates, happened at around 4.30pm on January 2 this year.

Rita Alsoof, the solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The last 10 months have been tough for Stephen as he comes to terms with his injuries and how they’ve impacted his life.

“He continues to be affected by what happened that day both physically and mentally. What’s particularly distressing for him is that the driver, who had cloned registration plates, fled the scene selfishly and without consideration to the trauma they’ve caused Stephen.

“Therefore, we’re appealing to anyone who may have information on the collision. Any detail could be key in helping us identify the driver and secure damages for the ongoing treatment Stephen needs to overcome his injuries and move forward with his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With Road Safety Week approaching, we’re also joining Stephen in urging all road users to take care.”

At the time of the incident, Stephen, an electronics technician, was wearing a helmet and hi-vis cycling jacket. He also had lights on his bike.

He continues to suffer with symptoms in his right hand and has struggled with low mood and anxiety since the crash. Stephen lives with his long-term partner, Michelle Morse, who has supported him at home.

He said: “I’ll never forget the image of the car coming towards me. I thought it was going to slow down and stop for me to get past, but it didn’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The weeks that followed were incredibly difficult. It made it almost impossible to move about and Michelle had to help me with a lot of tasks including washing my hair and getting me dressed. My arm subsequently refractured and I required more surgery.

“I’m now back at work but I find I can’t do as much as I used to. It frustrates and upsets me, but thankfully I have a very supportive team. I also hope that by sharing my story, I can make others aware of how dangerous the roads can be.”