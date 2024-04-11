Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog owner who allowed his barking pet to cause a nuisance to his neighbours has been hit with a fine and court costs totalling over £4,000.

Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council served a Noise Abatement Notice on Mark Racher, of Stotfold, in May 2022, following complaints from neighbours about his dog barking excessively. Prior to serving the Notice, officers made several visits to a neighbouring property where the barking from Mr Racher’s dog could be heard, but despite repeated warnings to control the noise, Mr Racher failed to control his dog’s barking.

A hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court heard officers made five further visits to witness the noise caused by Mr Racher’s dog after the Notice had been served. Evidence presented to the court included five breaches of the Notice between June 21, 2022 and August 19, 2022.

Mr Racher was found guilty in his absence of five breaches of a Noise Abatement Notice. He was ordered to pay a fine of £250 for each offence, a victim surcharge of £500 and costs of £2,423.56, totalling £4,173.56.

Cllr Rebecca Hares, Executive Member for Health and Community Liaison, said: "As part of our enforcement efforts, it's crucial for us to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, including animals. We will assess the impact on the welfare of any animals involved in the disturbance.