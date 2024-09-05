Stotfold food bank appeals for 30,000 tins as Cost of Living Crisis sees demand soar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Stotfold charity has launched a mega donation drive to ensure that no-one goes hungry this Christmas.

The Need Project, High Street, is appealing for 30,000 tins to support families this winter as the Cost of Living Crisis bites.

As demand for food parcels has soared in 2024, the team haven't been able to stockpile supplies for the busy winter season - and need community members to rally to their cause.

Gordon Hamilton, trustee, project leader and 'servant of The Need Project', said: "We have noticed a massive increase in food parcels over the last year. In July 2024, we provided 769 parcels and 401 bags of best before food. This is a 90 per cent increase on July 2023 in food parcels.

Gordon (left) and the hardworking team at The Need Project are appealing for 30,000 tins. Images: The Need Project.

"We are blessed with what we have got, we are very fortunate, but demand is outstripping what we have been given. People have been very generous but we just can't keep up.

"I think it's the Cost of Living, you don't realise how much food costs and I think that some people are getting into debt."

The charity was founded by Gordon and his wife 20 years ago, and is a Christian organisation.

The team helps anyone in need - whatever your background - and supplies free food parcels, and in some cases, furniture and clothes.

Gordon said: "I'm not political. It's our call as Christians to feed hungry people. We work with Muslims, Sikhs, people with no faith - we never turn anyone down. Everyone seems to be struggling.

"Then there's things like school uniform. All these things cost money. It's the children, that's our biggest concern, and the elderly. We cover a broad spectrum - homeless people living in tents in the woods."

The Need Project is asking people and local community groups to bring in "one tin or more" to show their support - and encouraging schools, clubs and other groups to get involved if they can.

When asked what donations mean to people, Gordon concluded: "Everything. It means everything to them. You get people crying. Little things - flowers, or when you take food to a family and they see a jar of Nutella. It can mean everything."

To find out more about The Need Project, visit its website or call 07952 765302.