An author and historian who became a supporter of the RAF Benevolent Fund after learning of the support it gave his family has won a Special Recognition award.

Steve Darlow, 54, of Stotfold, has supported the fund over the last 10 years and attended the annual awards ceremony in Plaisterers’ Hall, London, in October to pick up the award.

The event was attended by hundreds of RAF personnel, veterans, and supporters of the RAF Benevolent Fund, with the awards celebrating the outstanding contributions of the charity’s fundraisers, volunteers, and partners.

Steve Darlow with his award. Photo: RAF Benevolent Fund.

An RAF Benevolent Fund spokeswoman, said: "When researching the life of his grandfather, Bomber Command pilot Arthur Darlow, Steve learnt that he was shot down over France in May 1944 and subsequently captured and taken prisoner of war.

"His grandfather survived the war but sadly a plane he was on board went missing over the South China Sea, and Steve’s grandmother died soon after. Steve’s father was supported through school by the RAF Benevolent Fund following the death of his parents.

"Since learning of the assistance his family received from the fund, Steve has become a dedicated supporter of the charity. He donated 1,000 copies of his book, Bomber Command Memorial: We Will Remember Them, and made charitable contributions from each book he sold."

On collecting his award, Steve said: “I was honoured to receive the RAF Benevolent Fund's Special Recognition award. It was a very humbling evening, being with so many extraordinary people, and to be honest, a little overwhelming.

"Some of the stories are so inspiring. Some, of course, are so tragic. When my family faced adversity the RAF Benevolent Fund stepped in and we are forever in their debt. I will always have a great affection for the Fund, its culture, ethos, people, and all its work.”

The Special Recognition award was sponsored by The Mercury Foundation, with Melissa John presenting the award at last night’s event.

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “After making the difficult but necessary decision to hold our annual awards ceremony virtually last year, it’s been an absolute pleasure to see so many friendly faces once again in person this year as we celebrate the efforts of our supporters and fundraisers.

“Last year was a challenging time for the whole of the RAF Family, and the awards are a great opportunity to recognise all of the fantastic work that allowed us to continue supporting RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“I’d like to pass on my congratulations to all of this year’s winners, particularly Steve for his tireless support. The enthusiasm, creativity, and generosity we saw over the course of 2020 was truly inspiring, so from all of us here at the fund – thank you.”

The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

It exists to support current and former members of the RAF, their partners and dependents.