Stotfold optometrist who started out seeing patients in his own house celebrates four decades in business

An independent optometrist in Stotfold is celebrating over 40 years in his field – after starting out seeing patients in his own home.

Paul Adler has been an Optometrist since 1980, opening his own independent practices in Stotfold, 1984, and St Albans, 2006.

Reflecting upon the origins of the Stotfold practice, Paul recalls the moment that his plans for some extra earnings turned into something much bigger.

Paul Adler in Paul Adler Optometrist (Stotfold)

Paul said: “I started seeing patients in my own house and that’s how the Stotfold practice was born. It all got a bit big and sort of kept on going, kept on moving and we’re still in one of the houses we’d bought and lived in –luckily it’s on the high street!”

And he says the route into optometry was originally sparked by his desire to go to university.

Paul added, “We weren’t particularly wealthy growing up and I think I just wanted to be the first person in my family to go to university.

“I think when you underachieve slightly at school, you just work harder and keep working hard and you suddenly find that you know things, but you do forget a bit how to relax and not work.”

Now, owning two successful practices and specialising in behavioural optometry, the outlook is quite different to the early days, with practices are now “technology driven” with equipment such as OCT bringing new techniques and offering a more in-depth approach to assessing a patient’s vision and eye health.

But Paul says they’re still the same friendly and compassionate team but they “just do more” such as offering orthokeratology and pre-op cataracts as well as their own emergency service.

The practices both boast a total of seven optometrists. Many of the team, including Paul, work at local hospitals and teach in universities.

Paul Adler has also acquired several specialised qualifications over his 40 years in practice, allowing their patients to benefit from some of the most experienced and knowledgeable optical experts in the country.

But Paul says the main focus remains on ensuring the eyes and health of the community are well-cared for with the highest standards for the foreseeable future.