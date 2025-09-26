Stotfold school to save on energy bills by generating its own solar power

A Stotfold school will be cutting its bills by up to £10,100 a year after installing new energy saving solar panels.

St Mary’s C of E Academy is to generate its own solar power, saving an estimated £10,100 on energy bills. The savings will be reinvested in services at the school and help pay for more money for textbooks and teachers.

The scheme follows the government’s announcement in March to award £180 million of funding for schools and hospitals to install rooftop solar, marking the first major project for public owned company Great British Energy.

In England, around £80 million is supporting around 200 schools, alongside £100 million for nearly 200 NHS sites, to install rooftop solar panels that could power classrooms and NHS services with clean, homegrown energy, while giving them the potential to sell leftover energy back to the grid.

The Secretary of State for Education Ed Miliband at a school where solar panels had been fitted

Alistair Strathern MP, whose constituency overs Stotfold, said: “This is brilliant news for St Mary’s and for the whole Stotfold community. By cutting bills and cutting carbon, these new solar panels mean more money for classrooms and less money wasted on energy costs.

“It’s exactly the kind of smart, long-term investment we need to support our schools, our families, and our planet.

“We need to deliver practical improvements that touch people’s everyday lives. Whether that’s cleaner energy, better schools, or stronger local services, "I’ll keep making sure our community sees the benefits.”

Great British Energy’s chief executive, Dan McGrail said: “Great British Energy has been set up as a publicly owned energy company to help deliver the Government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

“Our ongoing solar rollout delivers tangible benefits to the people that need it most in our hospitals and schools. Our continuing work is ensuring money is being put back into frontline care and education, providing cheap, clean and secure power.”

Eleven schools are already saving on bills after switching on their solar panels in June – and all schools and hospitals under the scheme are expected to have their Great British Energy solar power up and running by April.

Currently only about 20 per cent of schools and around 10 per cent per cent of hospitals have solar panels installed, despite the huge potential for the clean energy technology to help save money on bills.