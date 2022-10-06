Stotfold star impresses judges on Bake Off's Mexican Week as viewers argue she deserved 'Hollywood handshake'

There was plenty of chilli and spice as the contestants took on Mexican Week, striving for the perfect pan dulce, tasty tortillas, and a sensational showstopper.

Dawn faired well in the first two challenges, while Twitter viewers thought her final piece, a Tres Leches cake, deserved a handshake - not just a long stare of approval from blue-eyed judge Paul Hollywood.

"No handshake for Dawn after all that gazing?!" joked @toriftolsen.

Dawn is through to another week! Image: Mark Bourdillon.

Tuesday’s episode (October 4) began with the bakers preparing 12 individual pan dulce, with Dawn presenting her 'Dark Chocolate and Chilli Kick Conchas'.

However, although Paul described the chilli to chocolate ratio as "perfect", he found the bread was "overbaked".

"It’s just messy for me. It's all over the place. It’s not tidy enough, it's not accurate enough," he said.

Fellow judge, Prue Leith, agreed.

"It tastes good. The textures are good. It doesn’t look too good," she remarked.

Next came the technical challenge, which tasked the bakers with making tacos.

"I am flinging things into a bowl with gay abandon!" laughed Dawn.

She faired well overall, ranking fifth place, while her mid-baking quips made viewers chuckle.

"Dawn describing uncooked meat as 'still mooing' is our favourite Bake Off moment of the year so far," wrote one viewer.

Finally, the showstopper challenge loomed large, as Paul and Prue asked the contestants to bake a Mexican Tres Leches (Three Milks) cake that was "bold, delicious and inspired".

Dawn's masterpiece featured coffee, a dark chocolate feuilletine layer, and chantilly cream, with the cake topped with choux buns filled with amaretto crème patisserie.

"That’s heaven. That flavour is heaven," gushed Prue, while Paul gave Dawn a long, approving stare.

Revealing his taste buds' reaction, Paul said: "That's good. The sponge is so soft. The coffee levels are perfect. It’s really good."

And the viewers agreed, too!

"The edit around the judges tasting Dawn’s cake is making me as emotional as the beginning of Up," tweeted @Mariska_Martina.

"Gave Dawn the eyes and didn’t even give her a handshake, brutal Hollywood," posted @kayleighclark02.

