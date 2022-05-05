The popular event showcases agricultural machinery from over the generations, while it boasts family orientated entertainment that "continues to draw crowds from all over the country".

Residents are invited to Stotfold Watermill, Mill Lane, on May 7 and 8 from 10.30am to 5pm, and advanced tickets can be bought online here.

Stotfold Watermill and Nature Reserve states: "Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show is two days of activities and attractions for the whole family.

Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show

"Take a ride in a Steam Coach or experience the fun of the fair on vintage fairground rides from the largest working steam collection in Europe.

"The funds generated are essential to keep Stotfold Mill and its Nature Reserve open for all to enjoy as a visitor attraction, without charge.

"Please help keep our rural heritage alive and come along to our 2022 Steam Fair and Country Show."

The event will be a real blast from the past - giving visitors the rare opportunity to see a collection of historic steam-driving machines that were once used for ploughing, threshing and harvesting - and were cutting edge technology in their day.

Stotfold Watermill and Nature Reserve states: “Treat yourself to a fantastic steam ride around Stotfold aboard Martha a 1932 Sentinel Steam Bus, that will be making regular trips all weekend.”