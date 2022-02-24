Stratton Upper School appoints new principal for September 2022

Stratton Upper School is delighted to announce that it has appointed a new headteacher for September 2022.

Sam Farmer has been appointed as the new principal at Stratton Upper School, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), following the retirement of current principal, Roz Hodges.

Sam, who will be taking over from Roz Hodges in September 2022, will be joining the team at Stratton Upper School with "a wealth of experience in the education sector".

Sam Farmer

Sam is currently principal at Robert Bloomfield Academy, Shefford, and has previously worked as a senior leader in a number of schools across Bedford Borough’s Middle and Secondary sectors.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Farmer said: “It is an honour to have been appointed as the school’s next principal and I’m really excited to get to know the Stratton Upper School community in the coming weeks and months ahead of September.

“I also look forward to meeting our Year 8s and Year 11s who will shortly begin their transition journey with us, as well as getting to know all of our current students at Stratton Upper School.

“Roz Hodges has done a tremendous job to bring the school to the position it is today and I hope to build on this in the future.”

Roz Hodges, principal at Stratton Upper School, said: “Throughout my time at Stratton, I have been very fortunate to work with some wonderful people, incredible and talented students, brilliant teachers and support staff, and supportive governors and Trust colleagues.

"It has been a privilege to lead this school and I will miss working within such a fantastic community and the wider Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust.”

“I have always enjoyed coming to work and there is no greater reward than seeing young people grow and develop to realise their ambitions. Supporting students to become responsible young adults and citizens is what drives every teacher, and it has been a great pleasure to contribute to making this happen for so many Stratton students.”

Thanking Roz, Andy Daly, Executive Principal of CMAT, said: “Throughout her 15 years of service at the school, Roz has been a highly valued member of the community and helped guide Stratton Upper School in delivering a high standard of education to our students. We would like to thank Roz for her time at Stratton Upper School and wish her a happy and well-deserved retirement when it arrives.”

Speaking on Sam’s appointment, Andy added: “We are delighted that Sam will be joining Stratton Upper School as the new principal, where we are certain he will bring a broad range of valuable experience and knowledge of our community.

“We wish Sam the best of luck upon starting his new role and greatly look forward to working alongside him and seeing how this appointment will lead the school on its continual growth journey.”