This is the first step for the Biggleswade academy, which is part of Meridian Trust, and the joint “ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality learning environment” for all staff and students.

The new classrooms will be used as a dedicated block for one of the school’s five houses – Turing House.

Turing corridor, named after the famous mathematician, Alan Turing, is home to these brand-new classrooms which will be used to accommodate maths and business lessons.

Students using the new classroom, and right, Year 13 students Daisy Guildford, Jonathan Roberts and Annabelle Turner.

A Stratton Upper School spokesman said: “Each classroom is fitted with new interactive whiteboards, desks and learning facilities and has been freshly repainted, making it a brighter and better space for sixth formers whilst they prepare for their exams.

"Students in all year groups at the school have been settling into the new classrooms well this term and have acknowledged the benefits the investment and new facilities have provided them with.”

Annabelle Turner, Head Girl at Stratton Upper School, said: “As we currently have a lot of coursework to do, I’ve found the use of laptops and extra space to be beneficial when revising. I feel really supported for my exams and love that I have the option to be able to study with ease both at home and at school.”

Jonathan Roberts, Head Boy at Stratton Upper School, said: “The classrooms are refreshing and provide a more inspiring place to learn, whilst boosting concentration in class. I’m positive that they will be extremely useful for future year groups to come.”

One of Stratton Upper School's new classrooms.

Daisy Guildford, house captain of Turing House, said: “Before the refurbishment, it used to be the old science corridor and needed a refresh. Now being able to utilise the added space alongside the new smartboards, media boards, laptops and added technology, has helped me prepare for my upcoming exams and enhance my learning experience at the school.”

Roz Hodges, Principal at Stratton Upper School, said: “Thank you to Meridian Trust for investing in our school and supporting our students by improving the learning environment further, particularly for maths lessons. Since we joined the Trust in 2020, we have already seen the wider benefits that being part of a multi-academy trust can provide, and this refurbishment reflects this.

“We are thrilled with the positive feedback we have received from students so far and hope these new building improvements and facilities will promote the academy’s warm and supportive learning environment.”

Stratton Upper School also has big plans for its StratFest festival which is due to be held on July 9. The annual community arts event will provide performances from local schools, performing arts organisations, community groups and local bands and artists.