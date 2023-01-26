Sue Ryder duo set to brave Iceland trek to raise vital funds for Moggerhanger hospice

Two colleagues from Bedford will swap the office for the valleys and beautiful mountain scenery of Iceland this March to raise vital funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Maryanne Hoar, and Tanya Pitt, 52, who both work at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, will set off on March 8 for a three-day trek on the edge of the Arctic Circle to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanya, senior administrator at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: “I decided that I wanted to do something for myself, as well as something that would raise money for our wonderful hospice. I enjoy walking and I thought what a great opportunity!

Maryanne (left) and Tanya (right) will swap their office for the valleys and beautiful mountain scenery of Iceland this March to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder

“The mother of a very close friend of mine passed away at the hospice too and for several years I have played at the Bedfordshire Lights of Love with the brass band I belong to. I just wanted to continue supporting the amazing work the team at the hospice do.”

Maryanne, admin team manager, added. “Since working at the hospice I have seen first-hand what our staff do to support local people. It can be really stressful for patients who are at the end of their life, and for their families – coming to our hospice helps take that stress away. The hospice offers people peace, comfort and support.

“I know now too just how important fundraising activities like these are in helping the team continue their work and that’s why I wanted to do something to help raise money.”

And the pair have nearly reached their fundraising target of £6400 thanks to the support of hospice staff, family and friends, who have got behind a series of fundraising events Maryanne and Tanya have organised ahead of their trek.

“We were really nervous about finding new and exciting ways to raise money as neither of us have done fundraising on this scale before, but staff at the hospice and the fundraising team have been really great in helping us to come up with ideas, donating raffle prizes and supporting us at the events themselves,” they both agreed.

Their fundraising activities have included a lottery board, with some incredible prizes on offer thanks to generous donations, a bric-a-brac and cake sale, an 80s disco and brass band event at Christmas, which Tanya played in. Their final fundraiser will be a decades disco and curry night on Saturday, February 4 at Ride Leisure, Wyboston, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maryanne and Tanya have also found time for training walks around Bedford to prepare for their three-day trek and have so far covered a distance of 77 miles together.

If Maryanne and Tanya have inspired you to take your own once-in-a-lifetime adventure, check out Sue Ryder’s Saharan Mini Adventure which takes place in October 2023. Find out more online.