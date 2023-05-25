Sue Ryder hospice in Moggerhanger to host special summer remembrance event

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice is hosting a special summer remembrance event this June.

A hospice is holding an event for people to remember and reflect on cherished memories of loved ones.

The service of remembrance will take place at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, St John’s Road, Moggerhanger, on Sunday, June 11 at 3pm and individuals, families and friends across the county are warmly invited to attend.

Featuring readings, music, and a moment of reflection, followed by refreshments, the service will be an opportunity for people to collectively remember, celebrate and honour the lives of people who have died.

The event is free to attend and open to anyone of any faith or no particular faith who wishes to commemorate a loved one, regardless of when they died or if they were a former patient of Sue Ryder.

A Sue Ryder survey found that 86 per cent of people who have experienced a bereavement felt alone in their grief. To help combat the loneliness felt by many, Sue Ryder has opened new Grief Kinds Spaces in Milton Ernest and Moggerhanger offering a free, safe and supportive place for anyone who has been bereaved to share their experiences of grief.

Sue Ryder also provides a range of online bereavement support, including free video counselling delivered through trained bereavement counsellors; an online community forum offering 24-hour peer-to-peer support and a wide range of advice and resources for people who are grieving or supporting someone through bereavement.

B Grace is the Spiritual Lead at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and will lead the remembrance service. She said: “It’s an honour to care for people at the end of their life so it’s important to us that we take the time to remember those who have died.

“We also know what it means to people to have the opportunity for reflection, and the chance to celebrate their loved ones, so we hope our special summer service will provide them with a safe space to do just that.”

Due to capacity at the hospice, limited spaces are available at the service and must be reserved. If you would like to attend email the Family Support Team at [email protected] or call 01767 642446 by Thursday, June 1. Please include how many people will be attending along with you.

If you are unable to join the service but would like to donate in memory of your loved one, please visit the Sue Ryder website.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Moggerhanger takes place every Wednesday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm at The Guinea Pub, Bedford Road, Moggerhanger.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Milton Ernest is open every Thursday from 10am until noon in the café at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest.