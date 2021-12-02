Sunday on the Square brings Christmas fun to Biggleswade

Biggleswade residents are invited to enjoy some festive fun at Sunday on the Square (December 5).

The event, "organised by and for local shops", serves to showcase what is available in the town centre for residents and promote local shopkeepers and their goods.

Families can visit the Market Square and browse stalls with hot food and mulled wine, cakes and savouries, beer on tap, a Christmas photo booth, gifts and live entertainment.

Sunday on the Square and (right) Val at the summer event.

Organiser Val Gascoyne, of Your Office Biggleswade, said: "This event is so important to the local shops and services. We really want people to know what’s in their town centre, so they know that there are options instead of buying on-line and going to the out-of-town retail parks.

"At the same time it's about becoming part of the local community.

"Bring the family and come and join us for a truly local day out."

The first Sunday on the Square event was held during the summer and there are now over 20 local businesses involved to bring the square to life.

Jones’ Fitness is kicking off the event at 10am with fitness classes in the square, followed by live music from Helen Lester at 11.30am and the Red Strokes from 2.30pm. They will also be closing the event at 4pm.

Val added: "I live very close to the town centre and I’m in the town for everything and have really got to know people and feel part of the town.

"It goes without saying that it’s a common saying, because it’s so true, but 'use it or lose it'.