Take a look around Wyboston Lakes Resort's £1.5m hotel revamp near Bedford

The project includes a major renovation of the four-star hotel’s reception, Y Spa Bistro, and outdoor terrace, as well as the re-branding and refurbishment of the brasserie and bar.

Three new event spaces have also been added, which can be booked either separately or together, for corporate events, private functions, events and social gatherings.

The hotel’s brasserie and bar now rebranded as The Gravel Pit – a nod to the resort’s past – offers a new lakeside dining experience in a contemporary setting.

The menu is 40% plant-based and features locally-sourced food, which is re-enforced with a 25-mile promise selection.

A flexible co-working area under the resort’s Landing Pad brand, has been added on the first floor as an alternative to working from home or travelling to the office. It offers an affordable and professional space with a choice of memberships. The innovative space features meeting areas, hot desking space and single person booths, plus a kitchen and eating area to connect with colleagues and friends.

Steve Jones said: “We have transformed The Waterfront Hotel’s key spaces through modern and smart design, centred around the needs of our customers.

The Waterfront Hotel reception

"We are excited to offer new event spaces and co-working spaces for local businesses, too. We are always looking at ways to innovate to ensure our customers want to keep spending time with us in the future.”

The Lakeside Suite Waterfront Hotel at Wyboston Lakes Resort