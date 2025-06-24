Take a look at Biggleswade pub which has reopened after major refurbishment
The Yorkshire Grey, located on London Road and owned by Greene King, shut following the second May Bank Holiday weekend for work which was described as requiring a six-figure investment.
As part of the renovation the bar and dining areas have been upgraded offering new food and drink menus.
Key features of the investment include a renovation of the interior space including new lighting, flooring and furniture, with booth seating.
The toilets have undergone a complete refurbishment while the beer garden also features improved furniture and lighting.
A weekend of entertainment is taking place on June 28 and 29 to celebrate The Yorkshire Grey’s reopening, including a magic show and the Greene King Beer Truck, which will be on site serving a selection of cast and craft beers in the garden.
Jacques Sade, general manager of the Yorkshire Grey, said: "We are delighted to unveil our vibrant new look and welcome customers back to the Yorkshire Grey.
"We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across the Biggleswade community and beyond.
“We are here for friends, families and neighbours, sports fans, quiz enthusiasts, ale lovers and dog owners - a true community pub for all.
"With a spacious pub garden, upgraded interior facilities and fresh food and drinks menus, the Yorkshire Grey is the perfect place to make memories with your nearest and dearest.”