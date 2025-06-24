A Biggleswade pub is hosting a magic show as part of celebrations to mark its reopening following a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Grey, located on London Road and owned by Greene King, shut following the second May Bank Holiday weekend for work which was described as requiring a six-figure investment.

As part of the renovation the bar and dining areas have been upgraded offering new food and drink menus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key features of the investment include a renovation of the interior space including new lighting, flooring and furniture, with booth seating.

The Yorkshire Grey pub in Biggleswade has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment

The toilets have undergone a complete refurbishment while the beer garden also features improved furniture and lighting.

A weekend of entertainment is taking place on June 28 and 29 to celebrate The Yorkshire Grey’s reopening, including a magic show and the Greene King Beer Truck, which will be on site serving a selection of cast and craft beers in the garden.

Jacques Sade, general manager of the Yorkshire Grey, said: "We are delighted to unveil our vibrant new look and welcome customers back to the Yorkshire Grey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across the Biggleswade community and beyond.

The bar and dining areas have been upgraded as part of The Yorkshire Grey's renovation

“We are here for friends, families and neighbours, sports fans, quiz enthusiasts, ale lovers and dog owners - a true community pub for all.

"With a spacious pub garden, upgraded interior facilities and fresh food and drinks menus, the Yorkshire Grey is the perfect place to make memories with your nearest and dearest.”