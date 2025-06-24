Take a look at Biggleswade pub which has reopened after major refurbishment

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
A Biggleswade pub is hosting a magic show as part of celebrations to mark its reopening following a major refurbishment.

The Yorkshire Grey, located on London Road and owned by Greene King, shut following the second May Bank Holiday weekend for work which was described as requiring a six-figure investment.

As part of the renovation the bar and dining areas have been upgraded offering new food and drink menus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key features of the investment include a renovation of the interior space including new lighting, flooring and furniture, with booth seating.

The Yorkshire Grey pub in Biggleswade has reopened following a six-figure refurbishmentplaceholder image
The Yorkshire Grey pub in Biggleswade has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment

The toilets have undergone a complete refurbishment while the beer garden also features improved furniture and lighting.

A weekend of entertainment is taking place on June 28 and 29 to celebrate The Yorkshire Grey’s reopening, including a magic show and the Greene King Beer Truck, which will be on site serving a selection of cast and craft beers in the garden.

Jacques Sade, general manager of the Yorkshire Grey, said: "We are delighted to unveil our vibrant new look and welcome customers back to the Yorkshire Grey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across the Biggleswade community and beyond.

The bar and dining areas have been upgraded as part of The Yorkshire Grey's renovationplaceholder image
The bar and dining areas have been upgraded as part of The Yorkshire Grey's renovation

“We are here for friends, families and neighbours, sports fans, quiz enthusiasts, ale lovers and dog owners - a true community pub for all.

"With a spacious pub garden, upgraded interior facilities and fresh food and drinks menus, the Yorkshire Grey is the perfect place to make memories with your nearest and dearest.”

Related topics:BiggleswadeGreene KingLondon Road
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice