Property, featuring stunning stained glass windows, dates back 1845

Heavenly, homely and historic are just some of the words used to describe this incredible converted chapel.

Chapel House at The Heath, Gamlingay, started life as a chapel in 1845, before being converted to a home in 1990. Some of Gamlingay’s residents will still remember visiting for worship and Sunday school.

Among the incredible period features is an impressive stained glass window – and while it now boasts all mod cons, other period features have been added -such as a reclaimed Victorian streetlamp.

The house, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is on the market with James Kendall estate agents, with a guide price of £950,000 to £1million to snap up your own little slice of heaven.

For further details contact selling agents James Kendall on 01234 852434.

1 . Many original features have been preserved The spacious lounge features arched stained glass windows and log burning stove Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

2 . Stunning Chapel House A circular stained glass window offers dappled coloured light across the lounge area Photo: James Kedall Photo Sales

3 . Stylish refitted kitchen The kitchen is the hub with range of units, work tops, and integrated appliances Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

4 . Wining and Dining The dining area boasts a number of character features and opens on to the garden Photo: James Kendall Photo Sales

