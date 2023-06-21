Take a look inside incredible converted chapel in Gamlingay on the market for £950k
Heavenly, homely and historic are just some of the words used to describe this incredible converted chapel.
Chapel House at The Heath, Gamlingay, started life as a chapel in 1845, before being converted to a home in 1990. Some of Gamlingay’s residents will still remember visiting for worship and Sunday school.
Among the incredible period features is an impressive stained glass window – and while it now boasts all mod cons, other period features have been added -such as a reclaimed Victorian streetlamp.
The house, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is on the market with James Kendall estate agents, with a guide price of £950,000 to £1million to snap up your own little slice of heaven.
For further details contact selling agents James Kendall on 01234 852434.