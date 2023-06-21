News you can trust since 1891
This stunning 4-bedroom property dates back to 1845 and was converted into a residence in 1990

Take a look inside incredible converted chapel in Gamlingay on the market for £950k

Property, featuring stunning stained glass windows, dates back 1845
By Olga Norford
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

Heavenly, homely and historic are just some of the words used to describe this incredible converted chapel.

Chapel House at The Heath, Gamlingay, started life as a chapel in 1845, before being converted to a home in 1990. Some of Gamlingay’s residents will still remember visiting for worship and Sunday school.

Among the incredible period features is an impressive stained glass window – and while it now boasts all mod cons, other period features have been added -such as a reclaimed Victorian streetlamp.

The house, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is on the market with James Kendall estate agents, with a guide price of £950,000 to £1million to snap up your own little slice of heaven.

For further details contact selling agents James Kendall on 01234 852434.

The spacious lounge features arched stained glass windows and log burning stove

1. Many original features have been preserved

The spacious lounge features arched stained glass windows and log burning stove Photo: James Kendall

A circular stained glass window offers dappled coloured light across the lounge area

2. Stunning Chapel House

A circular stained glass window offers dappled coloured light across the lounge area Photo: James Kedall

The kitchen is the hub with range of units, work tops, and integrated appliances

3. Stylish refitted kitchen

The kitchen is the hub with range of units, work tops, and integrated appliances Photo: James Kendall

The dining area boasts a number of character features and opens on to the garden

4. Wining and Dining

The dining area boasts a number of character features and opens on to the garden Photo: James Kendall

