Take part in Biggleswade Dog Bath and Brush Day and help raise money for animal rescues

A Biggleswade dog groomer is inviting pooches in Chronicle country to come for a wash and scrub to help her raise funds for two causes close to her heart.

Jools Collinson, owner of Wilma’s Wagnificent Pet Spa, is holding ‘Charity Dog Bath and Brush Days’, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to animal rescue centres.

The first charity day will be held on September 11 for The Edward Foundation, while the second event will take place on September 18 for Great Bulls of China.

Call Wilma’s Wagnificent Pet Spa on 07496 577287.

Jools told the newspaper: “The two charities are close to my heart; we’ve got a dog from each rescue at the house.

“We got Dede from The Edward Foundation, she’s an English bulldog. She came from a good background, it’s just her owners’ marriage broke down and the husband, whose dog it was, had gone into rented accommodation and couldn’t take her.

“Bryson, our big American bulldog came from Great Bulls of China. He had been living with a homeless guy.”

Jools added: “They are just amazing people. I want to raise a little bit of money and help keep their heads above the water.”

Jools opened her dog grooming business in January after qualifying in December.

The business is based in an outbuilding at her home on Furzenhall Farm, Furzenhall Road, with the animal-loving family owning five dogs, six horses, five cats, and two pigs.

Jools said: “I’m animal mad!

“I’m going to work non-stop between 9am - 5pm [on the charity days] and there will be coffee and cake if people would like to wait, and also goody bags for the dogs.”

The Edward Foundation rescue bulldogs that are at risk of abuse and being used as a commodity, as well as helping to rehome bulldogs that families can no longer keep, while Great Bulls of China is a foster-based rescue, saving dogs from the UK, Europe, and China.

Both are non profit organisations.

A bath and brush for your dog will cost £15 with all profits going to charity.