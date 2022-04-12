Talented youngsters at Gifford Dance Academy in Stotfold get cash boost for training

Gifford Dance Academy

Gifford Dance Academy in Stotfold received the cash boost from UK Power Networks, the company which distributes electricity across the East of England.

Employee Noel Jukes, an area manager at UK Power Networks, applied for the award as his daughter, Scarlett, is part of the dance group.

The Academy began in 2015, and now has more than 100 talented youngsters training weekly.

Noel helps the club set up dance events, including doing the heavy lifting moving and delivering mats when they have competitions or lessons.

Rebecca Gifford, head coach at Gifford Dance Academy, said: “With the funding we are looking at purchasing some gymnastics equipment for the club, and are hoping to get a trampette that we can use in classes to help the dancers practice their jumps and acrobatic skills.

“This is not something we have currently so this will make a big difference to our dancers and their training. We are hoping to buy one on wheels so that we can use it across our different locations, which will mean more of our members can benefit from it.

“We got the same funding award from UK Power Networks last year also so we all really appreciate their support and help.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sporting opportunities.