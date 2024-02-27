Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 20 schools in Central Bedfordshire are facing a crisis in funding according to research by the borough’s schools finance team.

A report on the situation facing schools is due to be heard at Central Bedfordshire Council’s Schools Forum on March 11.

The finance team met late in 2023, with 20 schools classified with a “red rag” rating due to predicting a deficit or having a specific finance need.

The report states: “It was apparent at each school visited that the emotions, especially of the headteachers, were running high as some felt they were failing whilst others were in despair as to what they could do to rectify their financial positions. This was particularly evident in the schools that had already been through a redundancy process in recent years but were still finding they had insufficient funds to meet their costs.”

Some of the issues include cutting early years services – which would have an impact on funding as parents looked elsewhere for the service – competing with nearby schools for pupils and the costs of SEND pupils not being met by inclusion funding.

The report said: “Staff account for approximately 80% of their total expenditure, the reality is that a further staff cutting process for many schools will need to start in the near future leaving them under resourced for the needs of the children, particularly for those with SEND needs.”

The report found headteachers had not taken pay rises for up to five years, most schools have reduced the number/hours of administration and finance and now function on a skeleton office with the headteacher plugging the gaps on reception duties. Repairs, premises and building works are not affordable with schools propped up where possible with family members doing gardening, painting and decorating. Furniture replacement is being begged from other businesses as schools are unable to fund broken chairs and tables and carpets are repaired by tape.

One school reported that a lack of funds for school experience days and visits have been funded by a parent at a cost to them of £550.

The report said: “The visits were largely successful in that the schools felt supported by the team, and it gave us a good insight into the pressures the schools are currently facing. It must be noted though that the visits were challenging at times and emotionally draining. It was evident that all the quick wins, such as contract reviews, lettings/other charges etc., were in place. There was a definite element of despair and frustration as schools struggled with other solutions to alleviate the financial pressures without failing the children.

“Schools reported that the only way they could see that they could survive was to either federate with other schools or join a MAT to gain from the economies of scale however for schools with larger deficits they would not be attractive to any potential amalgamations.

