Teenage cancer survivor Alyssa Madge has her moment in the spotlight on stage at The Who concert at the Albert Hall. The 5,000 strong audience show their support for the Teenage Cancer Trust by switching on their phone torches

A young cancer survivor had her moment in the spotlight when she was invited on stage alongside her peers at the Royal Albert Hall.

Alyssa Madge, who’s now 20, took part in the Ultimate Backstage Experience, organised by the Teenage Cancer Trust. The VIP event included a tour of the iconic venue and dinner backstage, as well as an interactive music workshop - courtesy of the Royal Albert Hall engagement team - and an overnight stay in a central London hotel, with a visit to the capital the following day.

It offers young people an opportunity to connect with others their age who have faced cancer, boost their confidence post-treatment, and create lasting memories.

Afterwards, Alyssa said: “I had such a fantastic time at the Royal Albert Hall, it was an incredible experience and I’m so glad I got to go.

"I absolutely loved learning the drums and playing a workshop with the Royal Albert Hall engagement team. I also loved the performances of Squeeze and The Who - they were fantastic.”

Alyssa was initially diagnosed with ovarian cysts but a CT scan and biopsy in April 2022 revealed germ cell ovarian cancer.

She needed major surgery as well as four rounds of chemotherapy and was treated at Addenbrooke Hospital’s Teenage Cancer Trust unit. This is designed for youngsters aged between 14 and 24, allowing them to feel at home, meet others their age, welcome family and friends, and get the very best care from dedicated nurses and youth support teams.

Alyssa, who still has mobility issues, says: “I loved the unit so much. Even now I’m not having treatment I want to go back to see everyone. My clinical nurse specialist Rosie was lovely and if I ever needed anything I could just text. My experience would have been completely different if I hadn’t had the charity’s support.”

Through its annual series of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust has raised more than £32 million to fund its specialist units, nurses, and youth support teams across the UK.

This year, top performers included Young Fathers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Chemical Brothers who all performed free to help young people with cancer.

Trust spokesperson Kelly Scott says: “Life after cancer can be tough. But for young people who are at a pivotal stage in life with school, careers and relationships, it can be hard to navigate and can leave them feeling isolated.

“Special events like the Ultimate Backstage Experience bring them together to connect, make friends, and simply have fun.

“A heartfelt appreciation goes to our sponsor, Domino’s, whose support enables young people to enjoy a trip to the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside peers who have faced similar challenges.”

Domino’s head of charities Rachel Townsend said: “We are proud to be able to support their incredible work by funding six youth support workers and also providing young people with the experience to try new things, make new friends and have fun.”

In the past eight years, the company has raised more than £7 million to ensure cancer doesn’t stop young people with the disease from living their lives.