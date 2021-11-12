Pubs in Chronicle Country are celebrating after being named in the latest edition of CAMRA's best-selling The Good Beer Guide - released today (November 12).

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs.

And a dozen of our local watering holes have made it in to the guide.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as over 500 new pub entries.

"This is great to see, especially coupled with the news from the Government’s latest Budget, including the announcement of a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer and cider.

“However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdowns. Breweries still face issues around costs of goods, lack of business rate relief and silence from the Government on Small Brewers’ Relief reform. We are calling on the Government to make sure the new draught duty rate applies to containers 20L and up so that all our small and independent brewers can benefit.”

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is now available from the CAMRA shop and there is an updated app version available for download on both iOS and Android device.

CAMRA members can order the guide at a reduced rate of £12.00 + p&p. You can become a member and help save pubs for just £28.50* a year by visiting the website.

Here are the pubs that are featured in the guide - listed in no particular order.

1. The Golden Pheasant, High Street, Biggleswade This pub can trace its roots back to 1876 - and has a good range of beers and ciders and a traditional feel.

2. The Cock, High Street, Broom The guide calls this a 'delightful' Grade II listed pub. Drinks are served direct from the cellar steps and food is home-cooked.

3. The Admiral, Broad Street, Clifton A 'friendly, warm and welcoming pub' with food offerings 'not to be missed', says the guide.

4. The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford A busy inn over looking a medieval bridge with an extensive range of beers and good home-cooked food.