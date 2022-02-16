The Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights is looking for volunteers to help organise and run Sandy's 2022 Christmas lights event.

The switch-on is traditionally Sandy’s largest annual community event and the group needs support to make sure it can run this year, after losing members since the start of the pandemic.

A Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights spokesman said: "Traditionally, the event includes a full programme of stage entertainment, with musicians, singers and carols from local school groups.

Photo: Carlos Santino

"There is also a Santa’s grotto, funfair, street performers, and a large, varied festive market - plus, of course, the all-important switch-on by the town's Carnival Prince and Princess."

Volunteers are needed both during the planning stages (meetings are just once per month) and also on the day of this event - which, this year, will be Sunday, November 27.

Support is needed in a variety of roles, including fundraising, finance and media/communications.

If you are interested in helping to support this important community event, please email the FoSCL Chair, Gee Leach, at [email protected] or contact the Town Council at [email protected] or on 01767 681491.