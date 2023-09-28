Here are the pubs that made the cut

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The Guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK - and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

This year's guide features a foreword by Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and cover design to match.

The guide reveals that across the country there are 82 new breweries - but 142 have closed.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

We’ve had a sneak peek at the pages – and these are the pubs in Chronicle country included in the guide, listed in alphabetical order.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website.

1 . The Crown Hotel, High Street, Biggleswade "A substantial 2017 conversion of a 1793 coaching inn which provides the usual good value food and drink associated with the Wetherspoon brand," says the Guide

2 . The Wheatsheaf, Lawrence Road, Biggleswade "Built in 1873, this unspoilt, single-room, back-street pub has now featured in the Guide for 21 editions."

3 . The Cock, High Street, Broom This Grade II-listed Rural Pub of the Year has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior.

4 . The Admiral, Broad Street, Clifton The Guide calls this pub a "friendly single-room local dating to 1867, serving five ales and bottled craft beers. Maritime memorabilia decorates the interior where a wood-burning stove keeps the cold away in winter."