The Grinch steals hearts not Christmas at annual tree festival in Langford

The Grinch may hate the festive season but he won hearts at the annual Christmas Tree Festival in Langford.

Owlets Pre-school were announced the winners of the festive event at St Andrew’s Church with their Grinch styled Christmas tree, in honour of their favourite festive film.

Manager Joanne Rockall told the Chronicle: “The Grinch is one of the children’s favourite Christmas movies and they talk about it a lot. We always follow the children’s interests so we were able to extend their love of this film into having fun designing this tree.

The tree was voted 'best-dressed' at the annual event last weekend.

“Myself and deputy manager Michelle Shaw are very proud of our little owlets and their contribution to making this another winning tree.

“We want to thank everyone who voted.”